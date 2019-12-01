Marvel Reportedly Wants Hugh Jackman To Return As Wolverine In Secret Wars Movie

At the moment, there are tons of questions surrounding how Marvel will bring the X-Men into the MCU. One of the biggest though is what will they do with Wolverine? After all, he’s without a doubt the most iconic member of the team and is surely a priority for Kevin Feige and co., but it’ll certainly be difficult to relaunch Logan with another actor when Hugh Jackman’s performance is still so iconic. That’s why it makes sense that we’re hearing that Marvel’s now hoping they can lure the Aussie back.

We’ve already told you that the studio would like Jackman back in the role if he’s willing to return and while they’re also considering offering him the part of Doctor Doom if he doesn’t want to reprise Wolvie, we’re now hearing of another rather interesting idea. Though this is only being discussed internally at the moment, we’ve been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us that the Inhumans will be rebooted, Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow and a Nova movie is in active development, all of which we now know to be true – that Feige is thinking of asking Jackman back for Secret Wars.

Yes, as you may’ve heard, Marvel are in the early stages of developing a movie based on one of the most famous comic book arcs, and if Jackman were to appear in it, he’d be playing a Wolverine from another earth. As our sources put it, “he’ll have a one time role as Wolverine from the Fox-verse, since the movie features characters from the Marvel multiverse coming in to fight each other.”

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given that Doctor Doom is said to be the main villain in the adaptation though, if Hugh were to reprise his X-Men role here, that’d probably put him out of the running for the aforementioned antagonist. Then again, we’ve seen The CW use the same actor for different parts in some of their crossovers, so we suppose the same thing could work here, too.

In any case, all of these are just ideas for how Marvel could bring the actor back and right now, nothing is set in stone. Still, it’s hard not to be at least a little bit excited by all this, especially since Secret Wars will also mark the first MCU crossover event to feature characters from the upcoming Disney Plus shows.

Honestly, it could be even bigger than Avengers: Endgame, and if Hugh Jackman does indeed return as Wolverine, well, that’d just be the cherry on top of what’s already looking like an absolutely delicious cake.