MCU’s Fantastic Four And X-Men Will Reportedly Be Based On Ultimate Versions

The Fantastic Four and X-Men are coming to the MCU in the not-so-distant future, but Marvel Studios is currently keeping mum about how they’re going to fold these two super-teams into the pre-existing franchise. Fans have long suspected that the multiverse could prove to be the key though, with mutantkind and the First Family potentially coming from another universe. And this new leak provides us with some more fuel for that theory.

Insider Roger Wardell’s Twitter account has become a must-watch page for Marvel fans, after he accurately revealed numerous details about Avengers: Endgame months before it came out. It’s important to note that this info is posted on a separate account that seems to be a replacement after getting locked out of his old one though, so it’s worth bearing in mind that it could be an imposter.

With that out the way, Wardell writes that Marvel will base its depictions of both the FF and the X-Men on the Earth-1610 versions from the comics. That Earth is more commonly known as the Ultimate universe, home to the rebooted line of Marvel Comics beginning in 2000.

MCU's Fantastic Four and X-Men will be primarily based on their Earth-1610 counterparts. John Krasinski and Giancarlo Esposito in talks to portray the leading roles. Ultimatum WILL NOT be adapted to the MCU. — Roger Wardell (@WardellRoger) May 6, 2020

Wardell doesn’t spell out exactly how the teams will resemble the Ultimate portrayals, but it’s possible he’s hinting that they’ll hail from other Earths. If so, then Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could tease or set-up both of them arriving later down the line.

Of course, the Ultimate Comics have been a significant source of inspiration for previous FF and X-movies before now. 2015’s Fant4stic drew heavily from the Earth-1610 characters, for instance, while the black leather outfits of Fox’s X-Men resemble those of the Ultimate team. Still, there’s a lot of fresh material in there that’s yet to be mined.

Do you like the sounds of Ultimate Fantastic Four in the MCU, though? Have your say in the comments section down below and watch this space for more.