Marvel maniacs decide if Kang could beat an OG Avenger at the height of his power

MCU fans are placing their bets on who would win a contest between a bona fide Avengers veteran and multidimensional supervillain Kang The Conqueror.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The discussion began when a fan took to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit to ask who would prevail in one-on-one combat between Captain America (Chris Evans) and Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in a fight in the Quantum realm. OP pitted Avengers: Endgame era Cap against Kang’s iteration in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

One fan used the example of Kang’s face-off with Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) in Quantumania to point out that, while Ant-Man did not prevail, he managed to land a few punches on the most powerful villain in the multiverse. Moreover, Ant-Man managed to survive repeated blows from Kang. Thus, they concluded that Captain America would win because, unlike Kang, he is superhuman.

Some were skeptical that Captain America would overpower Kang, considering Batroc the Leaper (Georges St. Pierre) had him up against the ropes at times in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

According to another Redditor, the theoretical fight would come down to whether or not Kang’s suit was functioning. Without it, they held that Captain American would handily defeat Kang.

A fight between Captain American and Kang would be an unforgettable spectacle. Ant-Man is hardly the most powerful superhero in The Avengers, but he managed to hold his own when he fought Kang. While Kang’s powers are easily the most formidable in the multiverse, his reliance on his suit highlights an intriguing vulnerability. It will be interesting to see if it figures in future Marvel movies.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently playing in theaters.