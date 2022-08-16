Marvel maniacs still can’t reconcile the franchise’s treatment of the Hulk

Perhaps the world’s easiest question is along the lines of how a writer manages to satiate an entire fan base while including a variety of characters whose power levels range from pedestrian to planet-killing. The answer, of course, is that they don’t; with the MCU’s family-friendly tones and the ridiculous parameters that some fans have for doing characters justice, there’s never going to be a universal winner.

But one character that’s gotten more than his fair share of flak is Bruce Banner (aka the Hulk). With detractors constantly jumping onto just about every Hulk plot line we’ve been fed so far, r/marvelstudios has inevitably devolved into a Hulk-themed squabble about whether the character can be redeemed.

One fan pointed out how weak the Hulk is compared to the comic version of him, noting how he could strike fear into the hearts of primordial entities and can come close to soloing entire armies of superheroes. Comparatively, post-Age of Ultron Hulk has been little more than a punching bag.

But one user responded to this in the only way it really should be responded to.

One other user pointed out how the MCU should be considered its own separate entity, creating a take on the Hulk that could very well be considered adjacent to the many forms he’s taken on in the comics.

But others just aren’t on board with being hopeful about the Hulk, a sentiment that a growing portion of the fan base has had since Thor: Ragnarok.

In any case, with Bruce Banner set to make a return to the MCU alongside his cousin, Jennifer Walters, we’ll see if the character has any redeeming tricks up his sleeve when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney Plus on Aug. 18.