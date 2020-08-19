13 Marvel Movies Will Release Between Now And 2022

We’ve been experiencing a drought of Marvel content of late, due to the pandemic forcing various projects to be pushed back. So, now feels like a good time to remind ourselves that it’s a great time to be a Marvel fan as there are so many movies based on Marvel Comics coming up over the next few years.

Including Marvel Studios films, as well as what Sony’s got cooking and the one outstanding X-Men flick made by Fox, there are a total of 13 confirmed Marvel movies due from now until 2022. And here’s the full list in chronological order:

The New Mutants – August 28, 202o

Black Widow – November 6, 2020

The Eternals – February 12, 2021

Morbius – March 19, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings – May 7, 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – June 25, 2021

Spider-Man 3 – November 5, 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder – February 11, 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness– March 25, 2022

Black Panther 2 – May 6, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 – July 8, 2022

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 – October 7, 2022

Unrevealed MCU film – October 7, 2022

The first one up is The New Mutants, whose various delays have made it legendary, but it’s finally about to hit theaters at the end of the month. Then, in November, Black Widow at last arrives, six months later than intended. This is the first installment in Phase 4, which will last through all the Marvel Studios films of this period.

The rest of 2021 delivers two more MCU flicks and three Sony ones. The Eternals debuts in February, with the horror-themed Spider-Man spinoff Morbius following the very next month. Shang-Chi then enters the ring in May, with Venom 2 following in June. So from February to June, we get a new Marvel movie almost every month, which should make up for how little we’re getting in 2020. Spider-Man 3 – real title yet unknown – then closes off this busy year in November.

But if you thought 2021 was a big year for Marvel, just wait until you see 2022. For the first time ever, we’ll have not just three or even four, but five MCU movies dropping in the same year. So far, we know four of them. The much-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder kicks things off, ahead of three sequel movies – Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2.

As for the mystery fifth one, that was initially scheduled for October 7th, but seeing as that’s now been taken by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, we should expect it to be moved back. A few possible options for it are Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Deadpool 3 or the Blade reboot.

