Marvel movies and shows coming to Disney Plus in 2022

Marvel had another historic showing in 2021. From the premieres of successful Disney Plus originals like WandaVision and Loki to the long-awaited release of movies like Shang-Chi and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel had a wildly successful year in terms of ratings and earnings. 2022 is set to be just as exciting, with the Doctor Strange sequel coming out mid-year and other Disney Plus original shows slated for release on the streaming service.

To make it easier to keep track, we’ve put together a list of everything coming to Disney Plus and when it will arrive. Some have specific dates, while others only have general time frames. Either way, all of these will be available before the end of next year. Read on, fans of all things Marvel — maybe even bookmark this page!

January 12, 2022: Eternals

Eternals debuted in theaters on Nov. 5th to mixed reviews. However, it’s still a Marvel movie which means any Marvel fan will want to watch it to stay in the know. Eternals follows a race of immortal beings who have remained hidden on Earth until an old threat, The Deviants, return for a battle. Eternals releases on Disney Plus in just a few weeks, on Jan. 12th.

Summer 2022: Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel will follow sixteen-year-old Kamala Khan as she navigates the world after gaining powers like the superheroes she’s looked up to all her life. Khan is especially fond of Captain Marvel, and it seems like this series will lead into the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels. It’s a Disney Plus original series and stars newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan.

July 2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The highly anticipated sequel to Doctor Strange has a theatrical release date of May 6, 2022. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, it’s going to focus on the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the multiverse that’s split open. Based on previous movies, we can estimate that they will make their way to the Disney Plus streaming service by the Summer of 2022, most likely in July.

September 2022: Thor: Love and Thunder

With Taika Waititi returning to direct, Thor: Love and Thunder is another anticipated sequel. Starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, it’s sure to be a success, just like predecessor Thor: Ragnarok. Love and Thunder comes out in theaters on July 8, which means we can expect a Fall release on Disney Plus.

2022: Moon Knight

Starring Oscar Isaac in the lead role, Moon Knight will follow Marc Spector, who has Dissociative Identity Disorder. Spector’s multiple identities are thrust into a battle between ancient and modern Egyptian gods. It is expected to become a fan-favorite series and can be expected at some point next year.

2022: She-Hulk

Like Moon Knight, we don’t have an exact time frame for She-Hulk. It stars and follows Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, and focuses on her work as a lawyer specializing in superhero-based work. The show will also feature Tim Roth as the Abomination and bring back Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. It can be expected next year as well.

December 2022: Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Considering it’s a holiday special, all we can expect is that we’ll see the Guardians holiday special at the end of 2022. As part of phase four, it’s being filmed with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It will be Marvel’s first holiday and television special. It is being written and directed by GOTG director James Gunn.

2022: I Am Groot

Following fan-favorite Groot, this new animated series of shorts will explore Groot’s life as a baby and into him growing into the gigantic and humorous tree-creature we know and love. It seems to be similar to What If as it’s a series of shorts rather than a fluid series. Kirsten Lepore will direct and produce.