Marvel Reportedly Planning Captain America 4 With Chris Evans

Despite bringing what can only be described as a fitting end to his career at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, it would seem that Marvel isn’t quite done with Chris Evans’ Captain America just yet. That’s what a new report published by Giant Freakin Robot earlier today claims, at least, citing inside sources – the same ones that have accurately leaked miscellaneous information pertaining to the MCU previously – as having informed them of the studio’s unannounced plans for Captain America 4.

So, you’re probably wondering, then, just how a new story featuring Steve Rogers would play out in a post-Endgame world? After all, the First Avenger isn’t exactly in peak physical condition any longer thanks to his one-way trip to the past and considering that he explicitly passed the Cap mantle to Falcon before officially entering retirement, we’re not so sure what, if any, place he’d have in the realms of fighting crime in the present day.

Coincidentally, GFR’s source notes that Sam Wilson (AKA Falcon) will actually be the central focus of the fourth Captain America movie, with Steve Rogers – portrayed once again by Evans – presumably being a supporting player or mentor figure to him as well as the Winter Soldier.

This, of course, is far, far from being confirmed in any capacity, and were Marvel to truly pursue an indirect sequel to Civil War, there are multiple narrative angles from which to approach it. What with time travel being an established trope within the movies and the upcoming Spider-Man 3 proving that no aversions to exploring the multiverse on the big screen exist, there’s every opportunity for an alternate reality Rogers to appear or, conversely, a story that takes place between two timelines (i.e. the character’s life back in 1940s America as well as modern times).

What ultimately transpires, we’ll just have to wait and see, but suffice it to say, we’ll be keeping close tabs on this as it develops. In the meantime, let us know what themes you’d like to see explored in Captain America 4 down below!