Marvel Planning To Resurrect Black Widow In The MCU

The final moments of Avengers: Endgame brought us one of the most expensive shots ever assembled in cinematic history, as the star-studded cast of the MCU all showed up for the funeral of Tony Stark in an incredibly heartbreaking scene that saw the heroes bid farewell to one of the most iconic characters in all of pop culture.

As touching and well done as the scene was though, many were still annoyed that the other OG member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes who perished in Endgame wasn’t given the same treatment. In a recent interview, co-director Joe Russo explained why Black Widow wasn’t afforded the luxury of a funeral scene, saying:

“Well, Natasha has another movie coming out. Tony does not have another movie coming out.”

That certainly makes sense, but could there be more to this omission than just that? Could there perhaps be another reason why Marvel didn’t make as big of a deal out of Natasha’s death as they did Tony’s? Well, if what we’re hearing is correct, then yes, there is.

According to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow, that the real Mandarin will be the villain in Shang-Chi and that the post-credits scene in the Endgame re-release would feature the Hulk, all of which we now know to be true – Marvel has plans to resurrect Scarlett Johansson’s fan favorite hero and bring her back into the main MCU timeline.

From what we understand, the exact way they’re going to go about doing this is still unclear, but given that there’s time travel, magic and more in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re sure they can find a clever way of going about resurrecting her that hopefully doesn’t cheapen her death in Endgame.

Furthermore, we’ve been told that this won’t happen anytime soon and Widow wouldn’t be resurrected until at least Phase 5, if not Phase 6. And just in case that wait seems too long for you, know that our sources also say that ScarJo will be returning at least once more via another prequel before she’s brought back in the main timeline.

Suffice it to say, Black Widow fans need not worry going into her solo pic next year that it’ll be the last time they see the hero, as it sounds like she plans on sticking around the MCU for a while yet, both in the past and present timelines. How and when she’ll appear next following May 2020’s release still remains unclear, of course, but rest assured that Natasha Romanoff isn’t going anywhere.