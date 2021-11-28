Marvel releases timeline of Captain America’s shield

It’s one of the most storied items in the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe. The vibranium shield of Captain America has gone through arguably even more than its original owner, the Sentinel of Liberty himself Steve Rogers, exchanging multiple hands over the decades since its creation in World War Two. Marvel has now decided to honor the iconic accessory in this handy timeline which covers the shield’s entire history from Captain America: The First Avenger to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

As shared by Marvel UK on Instagram, this multi-part graphic highlights all the major moments in the lifespan of Cap’s shield. The timeline begins with its creation by Howard Stark in 1943, through its use against HYDRA during the war to its freezing alongside Captain Rogers and subsequent battles against the likes of the Winter Soldier and Ultron in the 2010s, over which time it was briefly utilized by both Bucky Barnes and Black Widow.

The shield then exchanged hands a lot during the Sokovia Accords conflict, with the government confiscating it, Steve getting it back, Spider-Man pinching it, Ant-Man returning it and then finally Steve leaving it with Iron Man. Many years later, Tony handed it back to Steve for the Time Heist before Thanos appeared to destroy the shield for good during the Avengers’ final battle against the Mad Titan.

Old Man Steve managed to fix it, though, and handed the restored shield to Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame. Sam, reluctant to take on his friend’s mantle, gave it away to the Smithsonian, but it was then given to John Walker by the government. After Walker went rogue, however, Sam took it back and it’s in his possession full-time now that he’s the new Captain America.

It’s unclear exactly where the shield will show up next, but expect it to play a major role in Captain America 4, starring Anthony Mackie, which is in the works now. In the meantime, let us know your favorite moment featuring Cap’s shield in the comments.