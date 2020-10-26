Marvel Reportedly Wants To Do An Avengers Forever Movie

Avengers: Endgame may have drawn a line under the Infinity Saga in a fittingly epic and monumental fashion, but nobody believed that the movie marked the end of the line for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. It might have shuffled several pieces on the board in a major way, but given the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansion onto the small screen throughout Phases Four and Five, along with the number of new heroes arriving across both film and television, the next crossover event could be even bigger.

Of course, almost every major Marvel story arc from comic book history has been linked with getting the feature film treatment, but Secret Wars looks to be shaping up as the current favorite. That being said, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the studio are interested in adapting Avengers Forever as well, a limited series that was initially published over two decades ago.

The plot features Kang the Conqueror and the Kree, a villain and a race that we already know are going to factor heavily into the MCU’s upcoming slate. On top of that, Avengers Forever also involves gathering members of the team from the past, present and future to do battle, and with the multiverse incoming, it could present the opportunity to bring back any number of familiar faces to rejoin the group for one last hurrah.

As comic book readers will know, Immortus is the main villain of Avengers Forever, and while that’s one of the very few names that we haven’t heard being linked to the franchise recently, he is the future version of Kang the Conqueror, so the story pieces are definitely going to be put in place. In any case, the next Avengers-level event is likely a long time away yet, but you bet that Kevin Feige will be meticulous in his preparations in order to deliver something that can emulate and exceed the success of the single biggest movie in history.