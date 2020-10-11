Marvel Might Be Bringing Back Chadwick Boseman Via CGI For Black Panther 2 Cameo

Fans, friends and former collaborators are still coming to terms with the loss of Chadwick Boseman following his tragic passing from colon cancer at the age of just 43, as there’s no denying that the actor left behind a legacy that will endure for generations as the star of a blockbuster that broke down barriers for diversity and representation and also became one of the biggest box office hits in history.

Boseman was even planning to start training for his return as T’Challa this fall, with pre-production on Black Panther 2 set to kick up several gears in order to begin shooting next March and meet a May 2022 release date. What, exactly, the studio will do moving forward remains to be seen, but there’s already been speculation that they’ll need to accelerate their plans to have Letitia Wright’s Shuri assume the mantle of the title hero, because there’s no chance that anyone would accept the role being recast with a different actor.

Black Panther II will no doubt look to provide a fitting tribute that honors the memory of the leading man, but according to insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel are now considering an option that many people could find controversial. The tipster says that one idea being discussed behind the scenes is to digitally recreate Boseman, similar to what Disney and Lucasfilm did with Princess Leia in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker after Carrie Fisher had passed.

“I hear that Marvel might go the Carrie Fisher route by having a CGI double cameo to give Chadwick’s character closure,” he says.

Of course, this could come off as incredibly crass and tasteless if handled incorrectly, but if Boseman’s family give their blessing, it might also result in the most emotionally impactful moment in Black Panther 2. In any case, it’ll probably be a while yet before we get a firm update on how the studio will proceed with the sequel, but in the meantime, tell us, would you be alright if they did this? As always, let us know down below.