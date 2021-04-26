Marvel Reportedly Bringing Back Jon Bernthal, Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio And Krysten Ritter

As if being the most commercially successful franchise in the history of cinema wasn’t enough, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has dived headfirst into its Disney Plus expansion, and Kevin Feige’s franchise is now set to at least triple the amount of content it releases on an annual basis.

If you include Deadpool 3, the Blade reboot and Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four as part of the upcoming slate even though they don’t have official release dates locked in as of yet, then there are thirteen feature films in various stages of development at Marvel Studios. On the small screen front, meanwhile, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may have drawn to a close, but there are another eleven streaming exclusives on the way, and that’s not even counting the one-off Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special or animated spinoff I Am Groot.

That means Marvel are going to need to go on a massive hiring spree in the near future to start filling out all of the associated ensembles, with a new rumor claiming that the company will be dipping into the Netflix back catalogue to do so. Of course, Charlie Cox has been heavily rumored for his re-debut as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the latest report is offering that Jon Bernthal, Krysten Ritter and Vincent D’Onofrio will also be back.

Bernthal and D’Onofrio have admitted on multiple occasions that they’re more than happy to play the Punisher and Kingpin again, while Ritter has been linked with reprising her role as Jessica Jones more than once, and it’s looking a lot more likely than ever now that Marvel have the rights to the former Netflix properties and based on the sheer volume of new movies and TV shows in the works.