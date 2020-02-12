Marvel Has Reportedly Discussed Resurrecting Thanos In The MCU

Thanos was one of the major reasons why Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame worked so well. Josh Brolin and the wizards at ILM took a character who could have easily been ridiculous – a giant purple space tyrant – and gave him a genuine emotional arc and tons of pathos. This was proved by many viewers concluding that Thanos might have a point with his ‘destroy half of all life in the universe’ routine, which you’d assume would be a pretty hard sell.

Watching him crumble to dust after Tony Stark outwitted him was supremely satisfying after ten years of building him up as a threat. So, it’s slightly sad that we’re hearing now that Marvel Studios are at least considering bringing him back.

To begin with, we’ve been told by our sources – the same ones who said Han would return in Fast & Furious 9 and the Inhumans are being rebooted in Ms. Marvel – that Thanos is likely to make an appearance via flashback in The Eternals. Now, theoretically, this might make sense, as the Mad Titan is an Eternal. But what’s far more worrying is that we’re also hearing that Marvel are “considering” resurrecting Thanos in the main timeline, along with yet more drama that’d involve the Infinity Stones. We’ve corroborated this with a second source as well, who says discussions have been had about having the villain return to life, but nothing has been decided on just yet.

If this does indeed happen, then I (and I assume many other viewers) will start checking out of the MCU. Much of the hype about Phase 4 was the introduction of new plotlines and characters, as seen with the fanfare when they unveiled The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Blade. I want new stories, not retreads of such familiar, well-trodden ground so soon.

If Marvel Studios are seriously considering bringing Thanos and the Infinity Stones back, they better have a pretty good reason for doing so or else I’d have to assume they’ve completely run out of ideas. Then again, who knows what they might have planned? It could just be a small role/cameo, or perhaps they’ve found a way to do it way down the road that makes sense?

Still, my hope is that Thanos stays dead. Anything else would just hugely cheapen Endgame and Tony Stark’s sacrifice.