Marvel Reportedly Plans To Wipe Deadpool 1 And 2 From Continuity

The Merc with a Mouth has been a prickly thorn in Disney’s side ever since the Fox merger. While the core X-Men franchise had clearly run its course by the time of Dark Phoenix and needed a reboot, the Deadpool strand was in rude health. After all, Ryan Reynolds’ winning take on the character is still beloved by fans, his films are making tonnes of money and everyone is expecting Deadpool 3 soon.

So, what’s Marvel Studios to do? They already confirmed that they would not recast the role, so how do they get him in the MCU? Could the character make some kind of cross-dimensional leap during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Would they somehow fudge continuity and claim that the events of the first two Deadpool movies actually took place in the MCU after all? Well, we may now have our answer.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said the threequel was in production months before Reynolds confirmed it, and who told us Jim Carrey’s Mask will be in Space Jam 2, which we now know to be true – are saying that Marvel Studios plans to wipe Deadpool and Deadpool 2 from continuity. Meaning Deadpool 3 will be a soft reboot for the character, featuring the same cast. This will mean that, confusingly, Ryan Reynolds’ MCU Deadpool will not actually be the same one we saw in the first two movies, but rather an alternate universe version of him. However, given the fourth-wall busting nature of the Merc, expect more than a few jokes about this in the movie.

While it’s certainly a solution to their problems, I doubt this news is going to go down well. If there’s one thing fans absolutely hate it’s beloved films suddenly being pencilled out of the timeline altogether. It also seems like a pretty unimaginative way to bring Deadpool into the MCU. The comic nature of the character means they can stretch the audience’s disbelief a little more than usual, so why not find some fun way of making him the last survivor of the Fox X-Universe?

Oh well, however, Deadpool makes the leap, let’s hope he continues in exactly the same limb-severing smart-ass fashion as the first two movies.