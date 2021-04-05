Marvel Reportedly Developing 3 New Avengers Projects

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are currently on an extended sabbatical, but it’s not like we’re never going to see the Avengers again. Kevin Feige has already confirmed that we will, it just won’t be as part of Phase Four. That’s completely understandable, too, when the focus for the foreseeable future is continuing to expand the mythology on Disney Plus, with a whole host of new faces set to make either their theatrical or streaming debuts over the next couple of years.

A recent rumor is claiming, though, that there could be an entire trio of new Avengers projects in the works, and while the information comes from an unverified Twitter account, whoever runs it was previously right on the money in regards to some major WandaVision spoilers weeks ahead of time when a thousand fan theories were making the rounds that all turned out to be miles wide of the mark.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

As per the intel, Marvel are reportedly working on Young Avengers, West Coast Avengers and Dark Avengers, and at least one of them feels like a guarantee at this point. Yes, key Young Avengers members Stature, Speed, Wiccan, America Chavez and Kate Bishop have either been seen already or are coming to the MCU in Phase Four, with The Falcon and the Winter Solider‘s second episode featuring Elijah Bradley as well.

West Coast Avengers, meanwhile, has been rumored more than a couple of times in the past, but Dark Avengers would be a much riskier proposition that sees supervillains suiting up as heroes, although it would be an interesting idea if Marvel were willing to go for it. Of course, it’s all speculative for now, but the MCU is only going to keep getting bigger and bigger, so there’s certainly a chance that we’ll be seeing all three in time.