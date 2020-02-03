Marvel Reportedly Developing A Deadpool Vs. The X-Men Movie

Deadpool is definitely on his way to the MCU. We found out in December that Deadpool 3 is now in the works over at the Merc with a Mouth’s new home of Marvel Studios. And, given the success Fox had with the character, you can bet that we’ll see a lot more of Ryan Reynolds in the red and black suit in the franchise beyond that. Probably in ways that better fit what the MCU has to offer, too. And what’s the MCU most famous for? Crossovers.

That’s right. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Han was still alive and would return in Fast & Furious 9, and that Transformers is being rebooted, both of which we now know to be true – Marvel is developing a Deadpool vs. The X-Men movie. The project is only in its earliest stages, with the studio still fleshing out the idea/concept, but we’re told that they’re keen to eventually do a mash-up movie between Wade Wilson and the mutant superhero team. And while details are still scarce, it’s said that veteran DP scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are likely to provide the script.

This follows on from what we’ve previously heard about Kevin Feige’s plans for Deadpool as well. If you’ll recall, we reported last year that Marvel was looking to capitalize on having both DP and the X-Men by crossing them over, something that Fox never properly did – despite Colossus’s presence in the films and the Dark Phoenix cast’s silent cameo in Deadpool 2. We may even meet some of the X-Men for the first time in DP3.

Behind The Scenes Photos From X-Men: Days Of Future Past That Every Fan Should See 1 of 30

Click to skip

























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Presumably, this Deadpool vs. The X-Men flick is an evolution of the Deadpool vs. The MCU project that we told you about back in the fall. That would’ve been more of an adaption of the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe comic, including a bunch of Avengers as well as X-Men. Marvel may well be developing both side by side, but the similarity of concept suggests this X-Men-centric idea has been favored over the other. Unfortunately, though, we can’t confirm that just yet and as plans can always change, it’s possible that things will ultimately take a different turn.

Tell us, though, assuming that this is the track Marvel stays on, would you like to see Deadpool vs. The X-Men? And does it sound even more exciting to you than Deadpool 3? Let us know in the usual place down below.