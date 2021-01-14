Marvel Reportedly Developing Solo Project For Rogue

The X-Men are coming to the MCU, but we might not be getting another movie based around the team as a whole for a while. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently revealed that discussions to introduce mutants into the franchise are “long and ongoing,” which likely means that the studio is working out how best to deploy what’s essentially a whole other universe that’ll now exist within the MCU. A bunch of solo outings for iconic X-Men members are probably on the way, then, and one of the characters who may soon get the spotlight is Rogue.

Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that a “trusted inside source” has informed them that the House of Ideas is currently working on a project called Marvel’s Rogue. At this stage, they can’t say whether it’ll be a movie or a TV series, though their educated guess is that it’ll be a Disney Plus show. This follows on from GFR’s previous intel that the studio is developing a solo project for Storm as well.

Rogue is definitely one of the X-Men most deserving of her own vehicle as Fox hugely misused her in their movies. Anna Paquin played the role four times – from 2000’s X-Men to 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past – but she never really evolved into the super powerful, confident character from the comics. So, fans would love to see an MCU take on the heroine better reflect who she is in the source material. The same goes for Storm or any of the other X-Men that Fox sidelined in favor of Wolverine, Professor X and Magneto.

It’s interesting that both of these characters are female, too, as we know that Marvel producers are keen to redress the gender imbalance caused by the team’s masculine-focused name. We’ve yet to see whether the studio will go ahead and get rid of the X-Men moniker, but if this intel is to be believed, they’re clearly keen to up the emphasis on the many strong women in the lineup all the same.