Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Pedro Pascal For MCU Role

Pedro Pascal has come a long way in the 22 years since he scored one of his very first onscreen roles in the season 4 premiere of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, before spending the next decade guesting in a variety of small screen favorites like NYPD Blue, four different iterations of Law & Order, CSI, The Good Wife, Nikita, Homeland and The Mentalist.

The actor may have only appeared in seven episodes of Game of Thrones as Oberyn Martell, but it still managed to kickstart his rapid ascent up the Hollywood ladder. Three seasons of Narcos turned him into a household name, while The Mandalorian positioned him at the forefront of the most popular show on television.

During the recent festive season, Pascal could be seen in three of the most-watched projects across a trio of streaming services thanks to Disney Plus’ Star Wars spinoff, Netflix’s superhero family comedy We Can Be Heroes and HBO Max’s blockbuster sequel Wonder Woman 1984, and he’s since boarded HBO’s hotly anticipated video game adaptation The Last of Us.

Free time might be at a premium for the 45 year-old, then, especially with season 3 of The Mandalorian on the cards, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own show long before Armor Wars was announced – that the actor is reportedly being eyed for an as-yet unknown part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Pedro Pascal is clearly a favorite of the Disney brass having been chosen to lead The Mandalorian, and that’s without even mentioning creator Jon Favreau’s strong ties to Marvel Studios, and having previously been linked with Doctor Strange and Moon Knight, there’s every chance that Kevin Feige has been keeping the door open for him, waiting for the right role to come along.