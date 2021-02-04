Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Timothée Chalamet For MCU Role

Timothée Chalamet may have missed out on being cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man after making it to the final shortlist of seven contenders before Tom Holland was ultimately chosen for the role, but it’s hardly slowed him down when it comes to building a reputation as one of the finest young actors in the industry.

The same year Holland made his solo debut in Homecoming, Chalamet became one of the youngest Academy Award nominees in the Best Actor category after winning universal acclaim for his performance in Call Me by Your Name at the age of just 22 years old. He followed it up with further impressive turns in diverse titles like Lady Bird, Hostiles, Beautiful Boy and Little Women, but he’s now got his sights firmly set on blockbuster territory.

Chalamet takes the lead role in Denis Villeneuve’s delayed $165 million sci-fi epic Dune, which is intended to be the first of at least two installments, while he’s also said to be one of the top two choices to lead Warner Bros.’ Willy Wonka prequel, ironically alongside his old Spider-Man rival Tom Holland.

There were rumors making the rounds that he was wanted for Batman Beyond‘s Terry McGinnis as well, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Jaimie Alexander’s Lady Sif would be returning for Thor: Love and Thunder long before it was confirmed – that he’s being eyed for an unspecified role in the MCU.

Details beyond that remain unclear, and there are so many projects in various stages of development at Marvel that narrowing it down would be impossible, but it’s surely only a matter of time before Timothée Chalamet commits himself to a multi-picture deal of some sort to board a major comic book movie franchise.