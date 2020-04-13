With Ryan Reynolds recently confirming that the project was in active development, Deadpool 3 is widely expected to be the first former Fox property to arrive under the Disney and Marvel Studios banner, and at this rate, it will probably hit theaters before The New Mutants manages to see the light of day.

The Merc with a Mouth’s third solo outing, and first for his new studio overlords, could signal a turning point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe given the character’s reputation as a foul-mouthed, self-aware and definitively R-rated antihero, which marks uncharted territory for the franchise. There’s already been speculation about some behind the scenes disagreements over Deadpool 3’s tone, and it’ll be interesting to see how much resistance star/producer/co-writer Ryan Reynolds faces from the family-friendly Mouse House.

Given his close links to the X-Men though, as well as the long-running trolling contest between himself and Hugh Jackman, one of the major missed opportunities about the two movies to date is that they never managed to get Wolverine to appear for a cameo before Jackman retired from the role in Logan. But now we’ve heard from our sources that Marvel may have come up with a way to bring him back one last time, and it totally fits with the internal logic of a Deadpool movie.

Logan Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources who said Disney is developing a live-action Robin Hood, National Treasure 3 is in the works and Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian season 2, all of which are now confirmed – Marvel want to include a scene in Deadpool 3 where the title character encounters, and kills off Fox’s X-Men. The idea would be to have a number of the original actors return in their roles for a cameo, and though no one is confirmed just yet, one person that they’d like to get back is Jackman’s Wolverine.

This would just be a quick scene played mostly for laughs and not only would it fit in with the wild and wacky tone of the Deadpool series, but it would also establish that these versions of the X-Men no longer exist. Not to mention that having the Merc be the one to wipe them out also creates the opportunity for plenty of meta references to the team’s new ownership, their eventual rebooting as part of the MCU and also scratches the long-held itch to have Wade Wilson share a scene or two with Wolverine without compromising the events of Logan.