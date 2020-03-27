Marvel Reportedly Want Kang The Conquerer As Their Next Thanos

The rise of Thanos was one of the best-orchestrated storylines in the MCU to date, culminating in the double-punch of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. We’re now hearing that Marvel are getting closer to introducing Kang the Conqueror as the next super-villain for Phase 4 and beyond of the MCU though, with the goal of providing a threat just as impressive as the Mad Titan. While we already told you that the studio had plans for Kang last year, some new commentary on The Observer suggests that Disney will set up Kang through the next few years’ worth of projects.

The outlet spoke to MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad recently, who had this to say about where he sees Phase Four going:

“It really sounds like they’re starting to set up Kang, with the Time Variance Authority in Loki. They’re also developing Young Avengers (built up with the Disney+ shows) and Kang has been a villain in Young Avengers as well. With all the time/multiverse focus right now, Kang makes the most sense as the next big bad.”

For those not in the know, Kang the Conqueror began as Nathaniel Richards, a time-traveler who uses technology to gain power at different points in history and the galaxy. Refashioning himself as Kang, the character has disrupted the lives of many of Marvel’s heroes, and uses his advanced 40th-century gadgets and weaponry, as well as his genius and knowledge of time travel, to wield his influence over the multiverse.

At the moment, there seems to be a strong case for Kang turning up in Disney Plus’ Loki, which will involve multiple timelines. However, if Marvel go the Thanos route, then Kang may only appear as a cameo or as a reference. Meanwhile, some fans have spotted potential foreshadowing of Kang’s time travel exploits in Avengers: Endgame, with the general consensus so far being that a Fantastic Four reboot or Young Avengers will set the character up more clearly.

Of course, Marvel could have other plans for their next major villain in an epic plot-line, including Galactus or Doctor Doom. Given the number of time travel or multiverse-themed series and movies on the horizon, though, we’d still put our money on Kang being the best bet for the next Marvel big bad for the MCU.

Who do you think Marvel will choose, though? As ever, let us know in the comments section down below.