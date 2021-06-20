Marvel Reportedly Wants To Kill Off Iron Fist In The MCU

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would experience emotions ranging from pure joy to unbridled excitement were Kevin Feige to confirm that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones or Mike Colter’s Luke Cage were on their way back to official canon, and all of the aforementioned names have been rumored to be making a return more than once. Sadly, however, the same enthusiasm probably wouldn’t extend towards Finn Jones’ Iron Fist.

The actor headlined what’s generally regarded as the weakest show in the Netflix lineup, and his performance often left a great deal to be desired. Of course, the rights to all of the Defenders have now lapsed back into the hands of Marvel Studios, but it wouldn’t be unfair to say that nobody’s going to shed a tear over Danny Rand being recast.

Colleen And Danny Prepare For War With New Character Posters For Iron Fist Season 2 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming this week that the studio wants to bring back the former Game of Thrones star as Iron Fist, only to kill him off and replace him with someone better, presumably via the multiverse. That’s about the extent of the details made available, though, which obviously invites questions as to what exactly the point would be in shelling out the money required to hire Jones simply to humiliate him and send him packing in one fell swoop.

It’s a lot cheaper and easier, not to mention a whole lot more straightforward from a narrative and mythological perspective, for the MCU to simply get someone else to play Iron Fist and pretend as though the Netflix version never existed when rebooting him as part of the main continuity. And even if Richtman’s information does pan out, who’s to say Jones wouldn’t decline such an ignominiously brief comeback?