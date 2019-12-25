Marvel Reportedly Wants Kingpin In Spider-Man 3 Or 4

With the Infinity Saga now over and Disney Plus having recently launched, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is only going to get bigger over the coming years. The huge roster of shows announced for the Mouse House’s exclusive streaming service will become required viewing, with Kevin Feige admitting that a subscription is a must if you want to keep up to date with the latest happenings in the MCU.

The scale and scope of the franchise is only set to expand then, especially when you consider that the X-Men and Fantastic Four are now waiting in the wings, which means that Marvel will be scrambling to utilize as many of their extensive back catalogue of characters as possible. Recent rumors have strongly hinted that Netflix’s former Defenders are set to be rebooted in some form as part of the MCU as well, with Jessica Jones and Daredevil strongly linked to appear on the big screen sooner rather than later.

And now, sources close to We Got This Covered, the same ones that tipped us off about Viola Davis’ return in The Suicide Squad and the development of a Ms. Marvel TV show, both of which have since been confirmed, have told us that the studio are looking to bring back Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and have him star in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While this isn’t set in stone just yet, and it’s unlikely that D’Onofrio has even been contacted at this stage given how early on it is, Marvel are apparently keen to have him play a role in the MCU. It makes sense, too, as the character was arguably the best part of the entire Netflix/Marvel experiment and the actor has been vocal in the past about his desire to keep portraying Wilson Fisk.

Not to mention that Kingpin would be a great foil to the MCU’s Spider-Man and would be the perfect figure to operate in the background, pulling the strings to make Spidey’s life a misery. Of course, with Daredevil reportedly returning for a fourth season and a solo movie said to be in the works for him as well, it remains to be seen if the finer details can be ironed out and if they’ll actually be able to make this work, but there’s no denying D’Onofrio would be a stellar addition to the franchise and from what our sources have said, it’s very likely he’ll be showing up in some capacity in a future Spidey flick. And given that these are also the same sources who said Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed for Moon Knight, which was recently confirmed, we have no reason to doubt them.