Marvel Reportedly Making Two More MCU Heroes Gay In Phase 5

Marvel’s hard at work making sure that they have better representation across the board in the MCU moving forward, that much we know. In terms of LGBT characters, Avengers: Endgame began to pave the way with Joe Russo’s small role. And while it wasn’t much, it was at least a positive step in the right direction.

Of course, Phase 4 will be taking much greater strides in this regard, with Thor: Love and Thunder hoping to establish Valkyrie’s sexuality as she looks for a queen and one of the main characters in The Eternals set to be gay and shown with a husband and children. And the studio isn’t stopping there, either, as Phase 5 will also bring about some representation and possibly the strongest form of it yet, as Marvel’s reportedly going to have two MCU heroes come out.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us about the Rey/Palpatine twist in The Rise of Skywalker, that a She-Hulk show was heading to Disney Plus and that Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed for Moon Knight, all of which we now know to be true – say that the studio is planning to make both Captain Marvel and Jessica Jones gay and reveal this at some point during Phase 5. Carol’s sexuality will likely be addressed in Captain Marvel 2 and as for Jessica, that’s undecided, but given that she’s also set to appear in the upcoming sequel, it could be hinted at in there as well.

As with all stories of this nature though, we’ll stress that until something is actually filmed and included in the final edit of any given movie, it’s never 100% set in stone. Plans change all the time, especially when a project is in such early stages of development.

After all, remember how MCU Cosmic claimed the title of Avengers 4 was Avengers: Annihilaiton? Or how about when TheWrap’s Umberto Gonzalez said David Harbour was playing Cable in Deadpool 2? None of those claims were necessarily wrong at the time they were reported, it’s just that once again, things can change very quickly in Hollywood – which is important to keep in mind.

For now, however, this is definitely the route Marvel is heading down with both Carol and Jessica and frankly, it isn’t too surprising. We already know they want more representation amongst their more prominent MCU heroes and with Carol, at least, fans have long been calling for the studio to make her gay.

As for how they’ll portray these characters’ sexuality and how explicit they make it, that remains to be seen, but it’s at least nice to hear that Kevin Feige and co. plan to keep the ball rolling and in the right direction, too, when it comes to LGBT representation in the franchise. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also told us WB was making Black Mask gay in Birds of Prey, which has since been corroborated by numerous other outlets, we have no reason to doubt it.