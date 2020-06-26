Marvel Reportedly Offering Hugh Jackman Lots Of Money To Cameo In [SPOILERS]

Hugh Jackman may have gracefully bowed out as Wolverine in Logan, bringing an end to one of the most iconic marriages of actor and character in recent history, but that doesn’t mean that the Australian star won’t be spending the rest of his days talking about the mutton-chopped mutant in almost every interview that he does.

With the rights to the X-Men now in the hands of Marvel Studios and another reboot on the horizon, the speculation surrounding a potential return isn’t going away until either Jackman or Marvel come right out to officially confirm or deny it, or another actor is announced to be stepping into those pretty daunting shoes.

We previously reported that Jackman could be open to the idea of a brief cameo, although he also seems happy enough to have retired the claws for good. But in an industry like Hollywood, money always talks the loudest and we’ve now heard that Kevin Feige is offering the 51 year-old a whole lot of it to make a brief appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, showing up in an alternate timeline as the Sorcerer Supreme travels through the multiverse.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us a Justice League Dark show is headed to HBO Max, Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian season 2 and Percy Jackson is being rebooted as a streaming series – while Feige is said to have made a very lucrative offer, The Greatest Showman star isn’t sold yet on the idea of coming back for the Doctor Strange sequel and would rather hold off and wait for a more suitable project to come along.

After all, if Hugh Jackman were to return as Wolverine in the MCU, even for just a cameo, then surely Deadpool 3 presents the ideal opportunity. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will already have more than enough going on in the plot, and the idea of finally seeing Jackman and arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds face off in a self-aware and fourth wall-breaking superhero movie would generate huge buzz for the Merc with a Mouth’s MCU debut.