Marvel Reportedly Offering Millie Bobby Brown Multi-Project MCU Role

Very rarely does the Marvel Cinematic Universe recruit recognizable names and have them show up for a single appearance. Even Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for a grand total of about two minutes, reportedly shot scenes for Black Widow a long time ago, with the July release of Natasha Romanoff’s solo debut set to mark her second outing in the franchise already.

Robert Redford also dropped by for a supplementary appearance in Avengers: Endgame as Alexander Pierce, five years after Captain America: The Winter Soldier and almost twelve months after he announced his retirement from acting. At this stage, it would be more surprising if someone with a decent level of fame and visibility didn’t sign a multi-picture contract with Marvel Studios when boarding the MCU.

To that end, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Marvel have offered Millie Bobby Brown a multi-project role in the long-running superhero series, although he doesn’t offer additional details as to what the part is and where or when it would see the actress debut. Of course, it was just a couple of weeks ago that the tipster said she was in talks to play the DCEU’s Batgirl, and he’s been churning out a veritable bounty of potential destinations for Brown over the last few months.

The MCU speculation can be filed in the same drawer as the rumors naming her in conjunction with Netflix action, superhero and prestige drama efforts as well as an Adam Sandler comedy, not to mention Adam Wingard’s ThunderCats, the next Godzilla blockbuster and more. As things stand, the 17 year-old already has three movies lined up at Netflix first, four if you include an Enola Holmes sequel, before moving onto Universal’s The Electric State with the Russo brothers, so any hypothetical superhero blockbusters for Millie Bobby Brown could be a long way off, though it’s still far from from an impossibility either.