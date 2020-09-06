Marvel Reportedly Wants To Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman In Captain Marvel 2

Chadwick Boseman departed the stage for the last time on August 28th, leaving behind a grieving family and a stunned public. And his story, which clearly struck a chord with millions, has now come to an abrupt end – a humble man who became a trailblazing superhero.

Of course, Black Panther is an MCU giant, and plans are already being made to give him the send-off he deserves. According to our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck was returning to the DCEU in The Flash and that an Extraction sequel is in development, both of which were correct – Marvel want to have some sort of tribute scene to Boseman in Captain Marvel 2 where the heroes honor T’Challa after his off-screen death. Apparently, the plan is to have the character die prior to the film’s events and have Shuri assume the mantle moving forward.

It’s unclear how exactly this scene would play out, or how the other characters would learn of T’Challa’s death, but there would certainly be some sense to this, as we’ve also heard that Captain Marvel 2 will be a mini-Avengers film, with several others big MCU players featuring. Thus, it would give Boseman’s co-stars the chance to pay their respects as one.

Marvel Studios Reveals Official Chadwick Boseman Tribute Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This wouldn’t be the first time an ensemble has been put together in a non-Avengers movie, either, as Captain America: Civil War did just that back in 2016. Incidentally, Civil War was Boseman’s first MCU appearance, too. It’s incredible to think of the impact he made in little more than 4 years.

Should a tribute be made in Captain Marvel 2 – nothing is set in stone yet, as this is just an idea being discussed at the studio – one hopes it does him justice. Blockbuster cinema isn’t always the most tactful form, but when it comes to paying respect, modesty can find even the vastest of projects.

In any case, if you’ve got any thoughts on how you feel Marvel can best honor Chadwick Boseman, feel free to leave a comment down below.