The MCU Will Reportedly Feature A Captain Marvel Vs. Captain Marvel Fight

The trolls might not be happy about it given their continued and fruitless efforts to try and have her replaced in the role, but Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is here to stay, and is only set to play an even bigger part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future, with the general consensus being that Carol Danvers will step into Captain America’s shoes as the next leader of the Avengers.

Before we get to the next assembling of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes though, there’s the small matter of Captain Marvel 2, which is set for July 2022 and will take place in the present day, following the title heroine on an intergalactic adventure in a post-Thanos universe. While no plot details are available yet, there’s already been plenty of rumors making the rounds about what could potentially happen in the movie, and now we’ve heard that the sequel could possibly see two of the names to take on the mantle of Captain Marvel going head-to-head.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources who told us the Justice League Snyder Cut is coming to HBO Max and Ryan Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, both of which were correct – at some point in either Captain Marvel 2 or 3, Carol will become possessed by an evil cosmic entity that forces her to turn to the dark side, and the only person that can stop her is her best friend’s daughter Monica Rambeau.

Of course, Monica was the first Captain Marvel in the pages of Marvel Comics and we’ve already met her as a child in the first movie, but with the follow-up set to take place three decades later and Mad Men star Teyonah Parris already having been cast as the adult version of the character in WandaVision, the pieces seem to be in place for a highly emotional story arc that sees two all-powerful superheroes with a lifelong connection to each other duking it out on the big screen.