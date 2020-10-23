Marvel Reportedly Planning A Fantastic Four Vs. X-Men Movie

Between both sets of superheroes, the X-Men and Fantastic Four have been the subjects of seventeen movies, which covers the entire quality spectrum from all-time greats like Logan to unmitigated disasters such as Dark Phoenix and Josh Trank’s awful 2015 reboot of Marvel’s First Family. Now that Disney has purchased their former competitors, though, all eyes will be on how the Marvel Cinematic Universe handles the respective reboots.

The Fantastic Four have starred in four films, the very best of which could generously be described as mediocre, while the X-Men series had been running on fumes for a while now, with the success of Wolverine and Deadpool’s spinoffs only papering over the cracks. It seems likely that Kevin Feige and his team will be taking their time when it comes to rebooting the iconic groups, but that hasn’t stopped countless rumors from making the rounds about how they could be introduced into the MCU.

While it still remains to be seen exactly what the studio is planning, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Marvel were developing TV shows for She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel before either was officially announced – that Feige and co. considering the idea of pitting the two against each other somewhere down the road in a Fantastic Four vs. X-Men movie.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of something like this, of course, and according to our intel, Marvel are looking towards Captain America: Civil War for inspiration when it comes to the project. Doctor Doom will reportedly be the one responsible for manipulating both sides into viewing each other as the enemy, before they presumably figure out that they’ve been duped and team up to take down the evil Latverian dictator. Of course, it wouldn’t happen until after both teams have already been established in the MCU, but we’re told that it’s definitely something Marvel wants to build to.