Marvel Reportedly Plans To Introduce A Female Doctor Octopus In The MCU

So far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man movies have tried to distance themselves from Sony’s previous efforts by using villains that we haven’t seen on the big screen before, because there’s really only so many times you can use the Osborn family and the Green Goblin before it all starts to get a little repetitive.

Both Homecoming’s Vulture and Far From Home’s Mysterio have their origins directly tied to Tony Stark’s technology, and it’ll be interesting to see if Jon Watts decides to go down this route once again in the recently delayed and still untitled third outing for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, or if they decide to try something a little different.

While there’s still no word yet on who will be the big bad in Spider-Man 3, although Kraven the Hunter seems to be among the favorites, we’ve now heard that Sony and Marvel could be taking their cues from the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse when it comes to the franchise’s future villains.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow, Karen Gillan is being eyed for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and Ahsoka Tano will cameo in The Mandalorian – Marvel saw how well Spider-Verse’s female Doctor Octopus went down with fans and are now reportedly keen on introducing one of their own in a future Spider-Man sequel.

It’s unclear as of yet whether the studio plan on adapting Carolyn Trainer’s Lady Octopus from the comics or their own version of Olivia Octavius from Spider-Verse, but a female version of Doc Ock is said to be something that Marvel wants. Although, Otto Octavius is still expected to appear as the established version of the character and will likely be introduced first.

In any case, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 is still regarded by fans as one of the comic book genre’s finest villains, so the bar has been set pretty high for whoever ends up following in his mechanically-tentacled footsteps, regardless of whether it ends up being an Otto or an Olivia.