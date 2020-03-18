Marvel Reportedly Planning To Kill Off An MCU Fan Favorite

Disney Plus has been available for several months now, offering us Marvel movies, Pixar efforts, tons of Star Wars and, of course, all episodes of The Simpsons (thanks, 20th Century Fox). But of course, most people will be signing up for the original content and while The Mandalorian is definitely excellent television, the platform also has a whole bunch of Marvel series on the way.

The first will be The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, and though most of these shows are set to be limited series, we’ve already had hints that some of them will last two seasons. And we’re told that TFATWS will be one of those. But what’s perhaps even more interesting is that the second season of the show will see Marvel kill off a fan favorite MCU character.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel series were coming to Disney Plus – the studio has plans to kill none other than Bucky Barnes. Despite Stan still having a few films left on his contract, we’re told that he’ll meet his end thanks to the villainous Zemo in season 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Details beyond that remain unclear, and things can always change as the MCU continues to unfold, but we’re told that right now, the plan is to kill him off in the next season.

As a real fan favorite and someone who arguably hasn’t been utilized to his full potential yet, this news is sure to upset many. But at least two seasons of the aforementioned series will give the studio ample time and room to flesh out Bucky a bit more and provide him with a meaningful character arc before he makes his exit from the franchise.

With production on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier having been recently shut down, it’s unclear exactly when we may see it premiere, but with any luck, it’ll still arrive before the end of the year and give us a chance to catch back up with Sebastian Stan’s fan favorite hero.