Marvel Reportedly Plans To Team Up Two Big Female MCU Heroes

Although the A-Force moment from Avengers: Endgame’s climactic battle may have felt a little forced and on-the-nose, it did go to show the depth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s roster of female superheroes, as well as leading to speculation that the movie could be one of the many rumored spinoffs involving the various offshoot teams of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Captain Marvel may be the only one of the studio’s female heroes to headline their own solo movie so far, at least until Black Widow finally arrives in November, but Marvel appear to be making a concerted effort to increase representation across the board. As well as a sequel for Carol Danvers, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is poised to play a huge role in Phase Four and beyond in both the movies and TV shows, while the in-development Disney Plus exclusives Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk all have women in the leading roles.

While this will no doubt rouse some of the trolls who made life so difficult for Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters reboot back in 2016, if it happens organically and doesn’t feel as awkwardly shoehorned in as Endgame‘s A-Force scene, then there’s no reason why female superheroes can’t play a role in the MCU that’s just as important as their male counterparts.

Out of all of Disney Plus’ female protagonists, She-Hulk seems poised to play the biggest role in the series going forward, and not just because of her family ties to Bruce Banner. A leaked casting call indicated that Jennifer Walters was set to become a member of the Avengers in the future, and we’ve now heard that the green-skinned lawyer will strike up an unlikely friendship with another incoming heroine.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources who told us Now You See Me 3 is in development and a She-Hulk show is coming to D+, both of which were correct – similar to the relationship between Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Bruce Banner’s Hulk, Natalie Portman’s God of Thunder and whoever ends up being cast as She-Hulk are also planned to become fast friends in the MCU and help each other out along the way.

Of course, that could instantly be dismissed as a lazy rehashing of Thor: Ragnarok’s buddy movie dynamic, but female superheroes are set to play a bigger role in the MCU than ever before in Phase Four and beyond, and teaming up two of the most powerful ones – such as Female Thor and She-Hulk – could definitely create an interesting dynamic between a super-powered defense attorney and an astrophysicist who finds herself with the power of a Norse god.