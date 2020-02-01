Marvel Reportedly Plans To Introduce Miles Morales Into The MCU

After Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wrapped up last year, fans were left wondering exactly where the franchise would go from here. After all, the ongoing battle for the Infinity Stones has (presumably) come to an end, and with a few of the original Avengers gone for good, it’s hard to predict exactly where Marvel is going to take things moving forward.

In particular, it’ll be interesting to see how the ongoing narrative will progress with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. After the conclusion of Far From Home, Peter Parker’s secret identity was unjustly revealed to the world, and after a rather public fight over the future of the character, it looks like Sony and Disney came to an agreement, which means Tom Holland will continue to play Spider-Man (for now).

However, it looks like another contender has entered the arena, so to speak. Earlier today, industry insider Daniel Richtman took to Twitter to post about the MCU’s ongoing commitment to diversity and revealed that Miles Morales will be making his way to the franchise in the future.

Love where the MCU is headed diversity wise. We had an all white 6 Avengers at first but down the line we'll get a black Captain America (Sam), Spider-Man (Miles) and Captain Marvel (Monica). Asian with Shang-Chi and Sersi and Muslim with Ms. Marvel and Blade. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) February 1, 2020

Now, it’s not entirely clear what kind of role Miles might play, but in a now deleted-tweet, Daniel also mentioned that Morales will be replacing Parker down the line. Though it’s unclear how far out this would be.

In any case, it’s hard to deny just how popular Miles Morales has become over the past couple of years, which could explain why Marvel would choose to add him to the roster. After all, Into the Spider-Verse proved wildly successful with moviegoers, and it seems that fans have taken a liking to Miles’ awkward, more relatable personality.

Still, we’ll probably have to wait sometime until Morales appears in the MCU. Thankfully, though, there’ll be plenty to watch in the meantime, as Sony’s sequel to Into the Spider-Verse is due out in early 2022 and Tom Holland is returning for a third Spider-Man movie in July 2021.