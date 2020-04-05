Marvel Reportedly Plans To Race-Bend Major Character In Blade Reboot

Blade is on his way to the MCU at last. Mahershala Ali was confirmed to be resurrecting the Daywalker on the big screen last summer, with the two time Oscar-winning actor taking over the iconic role made famous by Wesley Snipes in the original Blade trilogy of the late 90s/early 00s. The titular vampire hunter himself likely won’t be the only one from the old movies getting a revamp, though, so expect some very different versions of familiar characters.

In fact, We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Disney is developing a Beauty and the Beast spinoff for Gaston and Ahsoka Tano is going to appear in The Mandalorian season 2, both of which are now confirmed – that Deacon Frost will appear in the Blade reboot and will undergo a major change from previous versions. And that’s because the character, played by Stephen Dorff in the 1998 film, will be portrayed as black this time around, we’re being told.

Of course, Deacon Frost goes right back to Blade’s origins in the early Tomb of Dracula comics of the 70s. Originally depicted as a classical vampire from 1800s Germany, the Snipes movie completely revamped him as it is, with Dorff playing the character as much younger and more contemporary. So, Marvel Studios definitely has the freedom to adapt him however they see fit.

Mahershala Ali Becomes The MCU's Blade In Incredible New Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for how exactly Frost might fit into the story, that we don’t yet know, but we’ve heard that Dracula himself is expected to serve as the main villain. At the moment, though, we’re still pretty in the dark in regards to plot details and we imagine things will remain that way for a while longer.

After all, Blade has yet to even receive a release date, but it’s definitely one of the most exciting upcoming projects on Marvel’s books and we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear more about it.