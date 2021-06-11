Marvel Reportedly Recasting Known Characters With Younger Actors Via Multiverse

It would be all too easy for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to use the multiverse as a crutch to overcome any narrative or mythological gaps and simply bring back whoever they wanted, with a ready-made explanation as to how it’s happened permanently in place. “Because the multiverse” is a catch-all term that could sink a franchise if overused, but it would be fair to say Kevin Feige has given us enough reason to trust his instincts.

That being said, a new rumor, that we should point out originated on Reddit (though it comes from a leaker with a proven track record), claims that the company’s Chief Creative Officer will be using the idea of alternate realities and branching timelines to recast well known characters with younger actors in the future, which only begs the question, why? After all, the MCU became the biggest game in town by balancing sequels for established favorites with fresh blood, something that’s set to continue all the way through Phase Four.

Anthony Mackie just cemented himself as Captain America, Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh will assume the mantles of Hawkeye and Black Widow respectively, Tatiana Maslany will become the franchise’s next gamma-irradiated superhero, Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart will occupy the middle ground between armored predecessors Tony Stark and Rhodey and Wakanda Forever will debut a new Black Panther, so plenty of the MCU’s marquee names already have erstwhile replacements lined up.

Then when you factor in Shang-Chi, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Echo and more, who are all getting future movies and TV shows of their own headlined by stars aged between 18 and 32, there’s no justifiable reason for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to recast any of its big names for a long while yet, if that’s even part of the plan at all.