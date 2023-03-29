Marvel reportedly removed Pride reference from Ant-Man threequel to avoid Kuwait ban

Marvel Studio s’ executive team has been piling up a lot of controversy in recent weeks. The studio behind the world’s highest-grossing franchise has come under fire for poor work practices and workforce treatment in the visual effects department for the past year, the consequences of which were often visible in the VFX work in the franchise’s Phase Four projects. In response, Marvel Studios recently let Victoria Alonso, the company’s long-time Visual Effects Head , go, citing her as the reason for those allegations.

However, a report cited by The Hollywood Reporter suggests that Alonso’s termination might have been the result of her disagreements with the studio and her refusal to alter a sequence in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Allegedly, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania featured a sequence featuring Pride decorations, mentioning the word on a storefront window during Paul Rudd’s first stroll down the busy streets of San Francisco. However, the scene caused issues for Marvel in Kuwait, where strict anti-LGBTQ laws are in place. Marvel Studios apparently wanted to blur that sequence to secure a release in Kuwait.

Alonso, who is gay herself, wasn’t on board with the decision. She had earlier challenged former Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s actions regarding Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and has voiced support for diversification in stories. Since Alonso refused to have her team work on the edit, Marvel went to an outside vendor to do the job. The Hollywood Reporter report claims that the film underwent several other changes before entering Kuwait’s market besides the removal of the reference to Pride.

Censorship for different markets is not new. There have been several instances where Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have asked film studios to remove content they find objectionable from productions. It’s not just Marvel or Disney, either; other Hollywood studios have also struggled with censorship rules in different markets.

There’s no telling if it were just this particular concern that led to Alonso’s firing. Alonso’s long-standing disagreements and past problems could have meant that the clash with Marvel over the sequence’s alteration was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Theories and fans’ opinions are still coming in concerning Alonso’s firing.

Representatives from Disney or Marvel have yet to comment on the report.