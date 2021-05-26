Marvel Reportedly Wants Robert Pattinson In The MCU

Robert Pattinson will soon be seen on the big screen as Batman for DC, but if things had gone differently, he could have actually suited up for Marvel instead.

As you may know, the actor once met with the studio about a possible MCU gig. Apparently, it was around the time of Guardians of the Galaxy, but nothing came of it as following the Twilight saga ending, he wasn’t too keen to jump into another blockbuster series.

Indeed, over the past few years, Pattison has really stretched his wings, venturing into a number of different genres and really excelling in a whole host of impressive indie efforts. But it looks like he’s ready to step back into franchise filmmaking again now that The Batman is getting ready to take flight and he may not stop there.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie was in development long before it was announced – Kevin Feige and co. want Pattinson in their cinematic universe. There’s no word on if he’s been officially approached yet or if he’d even be interested, but you’d imagine that his role as Bruce Wayne in the DCEU will be taking up most of his time for the foreseeable future.

The Batman Merch Reveals Another Great Look At Robert Pattinson's Batsuit 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That being said, plenty of actors have played for both sides and nothing would stop Robert Pattinson from doing the same if he wanted to. It’s unclear what role Marvel might be eyeing him for, but he’d certainly be an exciting addition to the franchise and fans have already put him forth for a number of parts in the past.

But tell us, if the Twilight star were to join the MCU, who would you like to see him play?