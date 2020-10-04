Marvel Reportedly Wants To Make Ryan Reynolds The MCU’s Highest Paid Star

Hollywood usually has a whole number of comic book movies in development at any given moment, but few of them have been subjected to as much speculation and uncertainty as Deadpool 3. Last we heard, the film is in the works at Marvel Studios, but beyond that, there really isn’t much we can say for sure about it.

Even star Ryan Reynolds hasn’t been able to offer anything in the way of concrete updates, which might make sense. After all, now that the property is under Disney’s ownership, he likely doesn’t have as much creative control as he used to. And reportedly, the actor is beginning to get a bit frustrated with how long it’s taking for the hugely anticipated threequel to materialize.

But it seems Marvel does indeed have big plans for the Merc, despite the near radio silence. In fact, they’re actually hoping to make Reynolds the MCU’s highest paid star. Or so says a report from ComicBook.com citing insider Daniel Richtman.

Apparently, Kevin Feige and the team over at Marvel Studios are looking to sign the actor to a very lucrative deal, which would reportedly include a ton of money and multiple appearances. Further details weren’t disclosed, but taking a look at Richtman’s Patreon, and you can see that he notes that this would be “the biggest deal in MCU history.”

Unfortunately, there’s no word on how much the Free Guy star would pocket from it or exactly how many movies it would cover, but clearly, Marvel is planning to do an awful lot with Deadpool in the coming years and that can only be good news for both Ryan Reynolds and fans of the Merc With a Mouth, who are starting to grow restless waiting to see him pop up on the big screen again.