Marvel Reportedly Wants To Keep [SPOILERS] Role In Spider-Man 3 A Surprise

A surprising MCU character will reportedly appear in Spider-Man 3 when it hits theaters in 2021, but Marvel wants to keep their involvement a secret from fans.

Of course, there’s been a lot of talk over these last few months about who’ll end up in Spidey’s next adventure. The studio reportedly wants Ant-Man to be in the film and franchise star Tom Holland, who promises not to spoil anything anymore, is also keen on teaming up with the unexpected Avenger. We also know that the movie might feature four villains, including Kraven the Hunter and Scorpion. But that’s not all, as Marvel will apparently be bringing back the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen for Spider-Man 3 as well.

Yes, that’s right. We’re hearing that the studio has plans to include Daredevil but are hoping to keep his role a secret. Which means that there’s a good chance that Matt Murdock will be absent from any and all marketing prior to the film’s release, and that we won’t hear anything about his involvement until we go to see the threequel in theaters for ourselves.

Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster Imagines The Webhead Teaming Up With Daredevil 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

From what we’ve been told, Murdock will reportedly be Peter Parker’s lawyer in the movie, as the hero desperately needs legal representation after being accused of being a cold-blooded killer at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. And while this all may seem like it’s too good to be true, this intel comes from the same sources that told us Han would return to the Fast & Furious franchise and that a She-Hulk show was in development for Disney Plus, so we’ve no reason to doubt it.

Of course, Charlie Cox will be reprising the role of Murdock from the Netflix series, but he’s not the only one that’s been reported to make a triumphant return to the MCU, as we’ve also heard that Marvel wants to bring back Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. And it could happen in Spider-Man 3 as well.

Not to mention that we also told you earlier today that the studio is planning a solo Daredevil movie which may see Murdock teaming up with everyone’s favorite neighborhood wall-crawler. As such, the third chapter in Peter Parker’s journey could set that up. But just don’t expect to hear too much more about it until the lights go down in theaters, as again, we’re told that this is one surprise that Marvel wants to keep out of the marketing/promotion for Spider-Man 3.