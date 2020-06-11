Beyoncé Reportedly In Talks With Marvel About Black Panther 2

Some soundtracks are almost as eagerly awaited as the film they’re a part of, complete with expensive promos and elaborate music videos. James Bond pics make an event out of it with every release, while tracks like “Happy” from Despicable Me 2 and “Everything Is AWESOME!!!” from The LEGO Movie start to take on a life of their own in pop culture geekdom.

Even the MCU doesn’t shy away from collaborating with high profile artists and using famous tracks in their films. Thor: Ragnarok featured “Immigrant Song” by rock and roll legends Led Zeppelin in more than one sequence, while the soundtrack of Guardians of The Galaxy is essentially a giant mixtape of classic hits, and the Black Panther soundtrack was produced by rap superstar Kendrick Lamar and featured the likes of The Weeknd and SZA. As such, producing bigger hits for Black Panther 2 might be a Herculean feat. I mean, where do you even go from there?

Well, if recent rumors are to be believed, you go to the very top of the musical mountain and approach Beyoncé. According to a source who spoke to The Sun, the singer is reportedly attached to Black Panther 2 and two other Disney projects as part of a $90 million deal. Could the rumored Lion King sequel actually be in the works at the House of Mouse? Perhaps, but as of now, there’s no confirmation from Disney or Queen Bey herself on any of this.

That doesn’t mean that we can’t hope this is all just a ruse though so that the reveal can come as a big surprise. It’s also far too early for a soundtrack to be locked in, with the movie not set to release until 2022. That being said, this wouldn’t be the first time Beyoncé’s name was connected to a project only for it to be disproved eventually, like with the No Time To Die title track, which was ultimately performed by Billie Eilish.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but in the meantime, tell us, do you want Beyoncé to get involved with Black Panther 2? As always, drop a comment down below with your thoughts.