Marvel Reportedly Wants Street-Level MCU Heroes To Team Up For Event Project

When Netflix’s roster of Marvel shows began rolling out, the film and television arms of the studio were still two separate entities, meaning that the episodic streaming efforts were still technically regarded as canon that occupied the same space as Kevin Feige’s shared cinematic universe. It was never explicitly stated, but there were several subtle references to The Avengers‘ Battle of New York hidden in the background.

With that in mind, it wasn’t really a surprise that the platform adopted the standard MCU model by having Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Punisher exist in the same continuity, with several characters crossing over into multiple shows, while The Defenders miniseries was the street-level equivalent of an all-star epic starring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

It was an experiment that largely worked for the most part, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Kingsley was returning as Trevor Slattery in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that Marvel might be planning on doing exactly the same thing again.

While we couldn’t confirm whether it’d be a feature film or Disney Plus exclusive, there are reportedly tentative plans in place to eventually see the MCU’s street-level superheroes team up for a shared event project. In terms of personnel the likes of Spider-Man, Moon Knight, the Punisher, Echo and the Defenders have all been mooted, but given that the majority of those characters either haven’t debuted yet or aren’t confirmed for reboots, this one could be a long way away from coming to fruition.