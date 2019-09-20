Marvel Reportedly Offering Wolverine Role Back To Hugh Jackman

There are a lot of big questions surrounding how Marvel will bring the X-Men into the MCU. One of the biggest though is how are they going to handle Wolverine? He’s the most iconic member of the team, so you can bet he’s a priority for the studio, but it’ll be tough to relaunch Logan with another actor when Hugh Jackman’s performance is still so fresh in people’s minds and so highly-regarded. One answer, then, would be to just get Jackman back, and it seems that this is maybe what Marvel are hoping for.

TVO of Lords of the Long Box has shared his latest scoop on YouTube, reporting that Jackman remains Marvel’s number one pick for their Wolvie. Though the Australian star has repeatedly told us he’s retired for good, the studio’s apparently still extending him the invitation to return. As the leaker says: “It’s Hugh Jackman’s part to turn down. They are leaving the door open for him.”

The talk of Jackman reprising his role is linked to the same source’s rumor of a Wolverine vs. Hulk movie being in the works. That’s yet to be confirmed, of course, but the actor’s said in the past that he used to dream of battling the Hulk on the big screen and even admitted that the news of Marvel getting the X-Men rights did give him pause for thought. However, he seems firm in his decision to not bring out the adamantium claws again, not even for a crossover with Deadpool.

That said, We Got This Covered has previously reported that Marvel is looking to get Jackman on board the MCU all the same. Even if he’s done as Wolverine, then there could be room for him to take on another iconic comic book role, like Doctor Doom. But it seems it’s all up to the actor himself whether he wants to play in the Marvel universe again or not. As always, though, watch this space for more.