Marvel Shares 10 New Eternals Posters Starring The Films Main Characters

Marvel is set to introduce its latest property to the MCU in just under a month when Eternals hits theatres on November 5th, 2021. This will be the second set of entirely new characters to join the MCU to kick things off in Marvel phase four after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings kicked off the next phase of the MCU back in September.

The Eternals boasts what will likely be the largest entirely new team of heroes bought into the MCU during phase four with its main cast consisting of 10 characters. For many Marvel fans who haven’t followed the Eternals comic book history these characters won’t be familiar, but thanks to new promotional material we get a look up close and personal at each of them.

Marvel Studios earlier today shared movie posters for all 10 of the main Eternals members. Here is a look at Ajak, Druig, Gilgamesh, Ikaris, Kingo, Makkari, Phastos, Sersi, Sprite, and Thena from the film.

Outside of the stunning design work present on these posters, new fans can get familiar with the names and faces of each of the new MCU alumni. Eternals will be hitting theatres in just a few weeks on November 5th and between now and then we’ll likely get more promotional material giving us a closer look at the characters and overall events of the film.