Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Subtly Teases Fantastic Four In New Video

Though Marvel Studios is staying tight-lipped on their plans for the Fantastic Four, a new video from Kevin Feige features a sly reference to Disney’s newly acquired superhero team.

In the clip revealed at least night’s Saturn Awards, Feige introduces an alternate post-credits scene from 2008’s Iron Man, in which Nick Fury alludes to both Spider-Man and the X-Men. But look in the background as Feige speaks, and you’ll notice a subtler nod to another former Fox property. Specifically, on the left of the screen, right above the model Infinity Gauntlet, is a poster displaying the cover to 1961’s The Fantastic Four #1, the comic book debut of Marvel’s First Family.

At the Saturn Awards, Kevin Feige revealed an alternate version of the post-credits scene from ‘IRON MAN’ with Nick Fury mentioning “mutants” and “radioactive bug bites”. It will be included in the upcoming INFINITY SAGA boxset. (Source: @BRMarvelNews) pic.twitter.com/AqzTokEc67 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 14, 2019

MCU Fan Art Imagines John Krasinski, Emily Blunt And More As The Fantastic Four 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given the reputation of the MCU fandom for obsessively analyzing every piece of content released by Marvel Studios, you have to imagine that Feige was well aware that the internet would pick up on this little Easter egg almost immediately. What’s more, this is hardly the first time the producer has made a reference to Reed Richards and co.

A couple of months ago, for instance, the Marvel Studios head shared a few vague thoughts on the matter in an interview with Variety, saying that he was “extremely excited about those characters and about bringing Marvel’s first family up sort of to the platform and the level that they deserve.”

Nonetheless, official details on the future of the Fantastic Four are still in short supply, and if recent speculation has it right, then we might not hear any concrete news on the Fox properties until some time next year. In the meantime, Marvel’s Phase 4 finally gets going with the release of Black Widow on May 1st, 2020.