Marvel Studios legally loses its cool at top MCU leaker too busy spoiling ‘Fantastic Four’ to notice

The internet is always awash with rumors about upcoming Marvel Studios projects, thanks to the incredible popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The franchise is now 33 movies and 22 television shows deep, meaning it’s amassed millions of fans since its 2008 inception, and many of those fans clamber relentlessly for scraps of information about new productions they’re excited about. Some don’t stop at finding it for themselves as there are countless “sources” out there who share information about upcoming projects and decisions that the studio would love to keep under tight wraps.

But most of them are basically harmless, relying on consistently peddling rumours that never come true and are just looking to cash in on the nostalgia attached (like Iron Man 4 getting the green light, the return of Thanos, etc). Then there are some who give the Marvel executives a major headache as they actually find and post authentic info about the productions, even going so far as to leak visual proof.

Yep, we are talking about “CanWeGetSomeToast,” an MCU scooper that has established its name as an authentic channel of mostly accurate Marvel news.

The source recently proved its legitimacy once again by confirming Captain America: Brave New World’s name change before it was official. But evidently, the last straw for Marvel was when the account posted an Instagram story (which disappeared after 24 hours) with apparently leaked footage and images from the movie — which doesn’t hit theaters until February 2025 — thus putting the account’s owner in hot waters.

What action has Marvel Studios taken?

When a senior Disney paralegal discovered the latest leak, Marvel’s intellectual property holding, MVL Film Finance, headed to court in California.

The studio has issued a DMCA subpoena to discover who’s behind the CanWeGetSomeToast leak account. PDF copies of Marvel’s Vice President of Global Security and Content Protection, Matthew Slatoff’s declaration supporting the subpoena against CanWeGetSomeToast and the subpoena request are available for those interested in getting their tea in legal terms. But, in short, Marvel wants Instagram to unmask the identity of the person/people connected to the Instagram account by revealing their names, home addresses, IP addresses, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses, and bank account information.

Should that information be made available to Marvel Studios, action could be taken against the account in question for posting an image that it had no authority to acquire or publicly share. Clearly, the account, existing for a while now, has finally hit a nerve and is now in line to get the first-hand experience of Marvel’s wrath that has been directed at other leakers (like the ones who dropped Spider-Man: No Way Home secrets).

However, the account appears to be unfazed, as it’s continuing to leak information about Marvel Studios projects.

CanWeGetSomeToast’s latest scoops and promises of inside information

On May 11, CanWeGetSomeToast posted on X about a Fantastic Four spoiler only available to subscribers. The much-awaited movie, slated to release in July 2025, is being treated by the studio as one of the projects that will get them out of their current slump. Those in the comments have questioned the continued recklessness of the ones behind the account, but neither have they responded nor have they stopped posting more MCU information.

In the case of the big Fantastic Four reveal, we non-subscribers don’t know what that spoiler is, but it’s safe to say it won’t do the account owner any favors in their upcoming legal battle.

