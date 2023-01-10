Marvel Studios producer teases much more to come from Harry Styles

Eternals might just go down in history as the sorest spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s otherwise highly regarded library; despite some breathtaking cinematography from Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, the many new pieces introduced proved to be a bit too much to handle in the context of a single film, and it ultimately fell short with critics and fans alike.

One of those characters, who didn’t contribute to the film’s density, was Starfox. The brother of Thanos and apparent new ally to the Eternals appeared in the film’s mid-credits scene, played by none other than Harry Styles.

It’s easy to look at Styles’ presence in a Marvel film and write it off as a cheeky stunt (judging by his performance in Don’t Worry Darling, we doubt he was recruited for his acting chops). Nevertheless, producer Nate Moore has promised that Starfox won’t be getting shelved anytime soon, and revealed in an interview with Deadline that there’s plenty of stories to be told with the character, who he describes as “really fun.”

“We didn’t cast Harry for a tag, (There’s) more stories to be told with that character. He has an interesting connection with Thanos; they’re half-brothers and share the same father. He’s a complicated character, but a really fun character.”

As it stands, Starfox is currently traveling the cosmos aboard the Eternals’ ship, which currently houses Makkari, Druig, and Thena. Off the top of our heads, there’s a possibility that they could be running into the Guardians of the Galaxy, who are making their own trek around outer space. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be the swansong for everyone’s favorite team of mercenaries, and perhaps that’s the perfect time to pass the torch of the MCU’s premier galactic heroes over to Starfox and his new friends.