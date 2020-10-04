Marvel Reportedly Plans To Sign Ryan Reynolds To Biggest Deal In MCU History

Even though Deadpool 3 is in active development at Marvel Studios, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Ryan Reynolds is under contract. The star may have taken meetings with Kevin Feige, but there’s a real possibility that he hasn’t signed on the dotted line just yet, especially when he’s got a total of thirteen projects in various stages of development, and many of them are a lot further along than the Merc with a Mouth’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

Based on the fact that the 43 year-old announces that he’s starring in a new movie what feels like every other week, we could be a long way away from seeing the fourth wall-breaking character suit up alongside the rest of the MCU’s roster of superheroes. Of course, there’s been no shortage of speculation as to how, when, where or why this could happen, but none of that matters if the leading man has yet to even agree to terms with the studio.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, though, Marvel is certainly keen on having him stick around and apparently, Feige wants to sign Reynolds to the single biggest deal in MCU history. Although it isn’t made clear whether that’s financially or creatively, either way it would be a pretty huge statement. After all, Samuel L. Jackson and Sebastian Stan both signed nine-picture contracts, while Robert Downey Jr.’s final renegotiation saw him walk away from the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame double header a reported $150 million richer.

As the second highest-paid actor on the planet already behind his good buddy Dwayne Johnson, not to mention a talent that doesn’t mind being simultaneously attached to a large number of projects, this deal could realistically either be the biggest one financially or the biggest one in terms of appearances – or both. Regardless, Deadpool 3 might not be happening in the immediate future, but if Reynolds ends up signing a ten-picture contract, then Feige will no doubt look to rush Wade Wilson onto the screen as soon as possible to start getting a return on his investment. And that can only be good news for the fans.