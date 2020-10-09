Marvel Studios Reportedly Plans To Release Deadpool 3 With R-Rating

Lately, waiting for Deadpool 3 to arrive feels like waiting for the end of this worldwide pandemic: we all know it’s going to happen sooner or later, but it’s just taking so damn long that sometimes it feels like it might never transpire. The good news, though, is that President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has, in the words of Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, “finally come to his senses” apparently.

This comment arrives after rumors surfaced last weekend that Disney wants to sign franchise star Ryan Reynolds to the biggest deal in MCU history. If true, this contract will hopefully go a long way to getting the ball rolling on the next chapter in the series, while an even more promising sign that production might get started sometime next year is that Feige has now reportedly backed off of his original adamant stance on the movie’s not-so-kid-friendly content.

Though he’d reportedly been trying to make the next installment in the franchise PG-13, Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton says that the upcoming film will continue the trend set by its predecessors by releasing with an R-rating. This historic decision will mark the first time that any MCU flick has been given such an adult rating under the ownership of Disney. Needless to say, parents are going to want to leave their kids at home for this one.

As Sutton explains:

Marvel Studios is planning on releasing Deadpool 3 with an R rating under 20th Century Studios, which they now own. Furthermore, discussions are ongoing on how to proceed from there. Deadpool won’t simply be an anomaly, an adult franchise in the PG-13 Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is a billion-dollar market for R-rated superhero fare, which Warner Bros. just proved with Joker.

Tell us, though, do you think this decision will help kickstart filming, or does Reynolds still have a long way to go before he gets to don the mouthless red and black suit to play Deadpool again? Sound off in the comments section down below with your thoughts.