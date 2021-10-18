Marvel Studios Reshuffles Phase Four Release Calendar Yet Again

In terrible news for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, the franchise has just been hit with a massive spate of release date reshufflings, moving the remainder of Phase Four’s theatrical titles several months back, and that even includes the vacant slots that haven’t even been officially filled yet.

As per Deadline, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been pushed from March 25th to May 6th, the date previously occupied by Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo outing has been shunted to July 8th, which itself was originally designated for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The sequel to the Best Picture nominee has grabbed November 11th, which of course means that The Marvels has nabbed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s February 17th, 2023 bow, so Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s latest pint-sized escapade won’t be arriving on the big screen until July 28th.

Two untitled Marvel Studios projects pegged for July 28th and October 6th have been removed from the schedule entirely, with one remaining slot moving forward one week from November 10th to the 3rd. Through it all, James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the only one that remains unmoved from May 5th, 2023, so at least we’ve got that to celebrate.