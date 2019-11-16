Marvel Studios To Release 8 New Movies And TV Shows Per Year

Though this year’s Avengers: Endgame served as the end of an era of sorts for the MCU, Disney’s recent release date dump suggests the Mouse House is hoping to make the next decade of superhero cinema and television even bigger than the last.

After a relative post-Endgame lull in 2020, it looks like Marvel Studios aims to produce around eight new films and TV shows every year. It all starts with the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12th, 2021, followed shortly by the premieres of two live-action Disney Plus shows: WandaVision and Loki.

Both series are expected to lay some of the groundwork for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 7th, before another Disney Plus show, What If…?, comes out in the summer. After that, Spider-Man 3 is set to arrive in cinemas on July 16th, followed by the Hawkeye TV series in the fall. And finally, Thor: Love and Thunder wraps up this busy year when it comes out on November 5th.

This brings us to 2022, and while Black Panther 2 is still the only title with a release date confirmed, Marvel also has an additional three untitled movies scheduled for the year. What’s more, the previously announced Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk shows are all expected to drop in the same twelve months, and depending on how the first few Disney Plus release do, it’s easy to imagine a fourth series being added to the agenda.

Lastly, though Disney’s intentions for 2023 remain pretty mysterious, we at least know that Marvel has four film releases penciled in.

Though the box office figures for 2019 make it pretty clear that superhero fatigue has yet to set in for the filmgoing public, a case can certainly be made that Disney is beginning to push its luck with a schedule like this. Only time will tell if the approach pays off, but in the meantime, 2020 still has a few Marvel projects lined up, starting with the release of Black Widow on May 1st.